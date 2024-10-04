Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells 4,667 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GameStop Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 265.00 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

