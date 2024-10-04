Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Sells 4,667 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GameStop Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of GameStop stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 265.00 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
