Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.005926.

Raia Drogasil Trading Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $5.10 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.