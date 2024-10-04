Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3148 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLMY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

