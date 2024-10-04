Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.