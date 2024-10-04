Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:BBD opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.