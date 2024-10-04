Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.