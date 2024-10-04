Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLBD. Barclays lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.