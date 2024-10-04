BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.05.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 379,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.