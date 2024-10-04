Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.