CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $224.27 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

