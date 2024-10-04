Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Etsy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. Etsy has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $315,670 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Etsy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

