Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $535.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 416,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

