Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CALM. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

