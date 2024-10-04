Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

ASTH stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

