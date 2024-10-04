BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BWAY

BrainsWay Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $9.70.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.