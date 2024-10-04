BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIGC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

