Five Below’s (FIVE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $85.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Melius Research started coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $73,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,114,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

