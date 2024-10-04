Five Below’s (FIVE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $85.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Melius Research started coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $73,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,114,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

