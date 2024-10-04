Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNXC

Concentrix Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $136,075. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 94,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.