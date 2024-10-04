Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ATLX stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.80. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.