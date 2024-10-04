Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. Analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Evolus by 65.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

