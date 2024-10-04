Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUBG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.58.

Hub Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.84 on Thursday. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 129,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

