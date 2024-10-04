Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

