Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.4 %

HLNE stock opened at $170.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $171.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

