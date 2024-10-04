Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BILI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

BILI opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $29,336,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $14,849,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 385.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 981,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 779,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

