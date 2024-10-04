HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Yamini Rangan Sells 1,507 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $517.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -195.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.