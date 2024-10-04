Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,436,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

