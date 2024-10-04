ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Strong-Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised ASML from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $832.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $850.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $930.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

