Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 437,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Price Performance

NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.61 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth $10,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $7,665,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

