Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 437,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.61 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $32,888,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth $10,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $7,665,000.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
