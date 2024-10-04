Insider Buying: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.48 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 460,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 432,729 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 155,377 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,798,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

