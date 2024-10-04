Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.28.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 142,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,902,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

