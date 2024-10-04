L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $731,103.84 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ross Niebergall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84.

LHX stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average of $223.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $247.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

