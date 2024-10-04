Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total transaction of $765,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,957,783.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ANET stock opened at $389.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $395.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

