Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

