AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $46.10 on Friday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 32.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

