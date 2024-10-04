Joseph D. Margolis Sells 7,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXR opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

