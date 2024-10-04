Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

