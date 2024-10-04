Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $158.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.07. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Ultralife had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultralife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

