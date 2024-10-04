Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Insider Robert A. Katz Sells 9,296 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.75.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Vail Resorts by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 94,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

