S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

