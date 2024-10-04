Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 20,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

