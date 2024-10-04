WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.10 on Thursday. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WaFd will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,408,000 after buying an additional 125,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 305,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WaFd by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in WaFd by 4.2% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 279,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

