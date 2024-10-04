Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ATYR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86. Atyr PHARMA has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.50.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,023 shares in the company, valued at $797,134.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

