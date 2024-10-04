Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
ATYR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atyr PHARMA
Atyr PHARMA Price Performance
Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,023 shares in the company, valued at $797,134.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Atyr PHARMA Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atyr PHARMA
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.