BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,249,694.88 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,721,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,092,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.38 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

