BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,249,694.88 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,721,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,092,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.38 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.