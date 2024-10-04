Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish Sells 21,633 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,069,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,567,504.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 56,613 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,693,646.54.

On Monday, August 5th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 58,213 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $2,664,409.01.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 671,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,870,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after buying an additional 346,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after buying an additional 466,666 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

