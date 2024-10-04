American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $653,700.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $5,489,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 875,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

