Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 545 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 557,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $164,534,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.26.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares in the company, valued at $370,926,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,732 shares of company stock valued at $130,785,557. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $335.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.35 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

