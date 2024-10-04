Private Client Services LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Client Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Client Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of OEF opened at $273.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.45.
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
