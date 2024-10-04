Private Client Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

