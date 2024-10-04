Private Client Services LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Client Services LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $646.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

