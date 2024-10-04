Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 431,123 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $379.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

