Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 302.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

ETN opened at $326.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

